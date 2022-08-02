Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Indian men's table tennis team for winning CWG gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian mens table tennis team for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and said it has set a high benchmark.He also expressed delight at weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning a silver at the Games in Birmingham.The Indian mens table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's table tennis team for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and said it has set a high benchmark.

He also expressed delight at weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning a silver at the Games in Birmingham.

The Indian men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore. Heavyweight lifter Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men's 96kg category.

''Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours,'' Modi tweeted.

''More glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting. Delighted by his success. His dedication to sports is commendable. Wishing him the very best for upcoming endeavours,'' the prime minister added.

