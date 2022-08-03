Left Menu

Soccer-Keeper Henderson 'fuming' over lack of playing time at Man Utd

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he was "fuming" at the lack of playing time for Manchester United last season and that the last 12 months had been the toughest of his career.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 08:57 IST
Soccer-Keeper Henderson 'fuming' over lack of playing time at Man Utd

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson said he was "fuming" at the lack of playing time for Manchester United last season and that the last 12 months had been the toughest of his career. The 25-year-old, who joined newly promoted Nottingham Forest on loan last month, made three appearances for United last season and was unable to displace David de Gea as first-choice goalkeeper.

Henderson looked to be on the verge of breaking into United's first team last year, having made 26 appearances for the club in the 2020-21 season and receiving a call-up to England's European Championship squad in June. However, he was forced to withdraw from the England squad with a hip injury and then tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the start of the 2021-22 season, due to which he suffered from prolonged fatigue.

"To be honest, it has probably been the toughest 12 months of my career," Henderson told TalkSport on Tuesday. "The conversation I had coming out of the Euros squad was: 'You're coming back here to be the number one.' "I got COVID-19, came back, so I should have still been the number one but then nobody followed through with what they had told me. It was frustrating, because I turned down so many good loans last summer for that reason, and they would not let me go.

"To sit there for 12 months, it is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming. I told the hierarchy that I need to be playing football and to let me go, and I was almost gone before the manager (Erik ten Hag) came through the door. I have not spoken to him since." Forest begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022