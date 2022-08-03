Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund likely to look for Haller replacement soon-CEO Watzke

Borussia Dortmund may bring in a new striker to plug the gap left by forward Sebastien Haller following his surgery and treatment for a malignant tumour, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-08-2022 13:24 IST
Borussia Dortmund may bring in a new striker to plug the gap left by forward Sebastien Haller following his surgery and treatment for a malignant tumour, club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Wednesday. With the Bundesliga season kicking off on Friday and Dortmund facing Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, Watzke said the club would need to shop around for another forward soon as all the pressure would be on teenager Youssoufa Moukoko.

"Obviously it is clear that his (Haller's) absence will be relatively long and to put everything on Youssoufa Moukoko's shoulders now -- he is 17 -- would be a bit too much," Watzke told ARD's Sportschau programme. "So I think that we will be doing something on the personnel level. Although a right solution is also difficult because the market offers are not ample," he said.

Haller was signed last month to replace Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City. But less than two weeks later and during Dortmund's training camp a malignant testicular tumour was discovered. The Ivory Coast international underwent surgery in late July and will now need chemotherapy and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Dortmund, who finished runners-up to Bayern last season, are also competing in the Champions League group stage. "Ideally something should happen in the next eight to 10 days," Watzke said on the timing of a possible transfer.

