Left Menu

Premier League teams won't take the knee before every game

PTI | London | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:33 IST
Premier League teams won't take the knee before every game
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match but will do so at "significant moments" during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism.

The gesture, which started in June 2020 to show support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, will now be used more sparingly in order to "amplify the message that racism has no place in football or society.'' Premier League captains agreed that teams will take the knee ahead of this weekend's opening round of games, for dedicated "No Room for Racism" matches in October and March, on Boxing Day, the final round of the season, and the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

The Premier League captains, who met last week, said in a joint statement: "We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism and in so doing we continue to show solidarity for a common cause.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022