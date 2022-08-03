Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-Britain's Aspinall undergoes knee surgery

Aspinall, 6th in UFC heavyweight rankings, fell back into the centre of the octagon clutching his right knee after landing a heavy leg kick seconds into the match, with Curtis awarded the win by TKO as his opponent could not continue. "Today is surgery day...

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:34 IST
Briton Tom Aspinall said on Wednesday he would undergo surgery after picking up a serious knee injury in his heavyweight clash with Curtis Blaydes at UFC London on July 23. Aspinall, 6th in UFC heavyweight rankings, fell back into the centre of the octagon clutching his right knee after landing a heavy leg kick seconds into the match, with Curtis awarded the win by TKO as his opponent could not continue.

"Today is surgery day... I've suffered a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some ACL damage so I'm gonna get that fixed today," Aspinall said in a video on social media. "Thank you for all the support, I really appreciated it, I've had so much love since the accident. I'll see everybody on the other side!"

Aspinall was on a five-match win streak before his first ever defeat in the UFC since making his debut in July 2020.

