Odd News Roundup: Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts

Soccer-Ajax ban signs asking players for their shirts
Ajax Amsterdam have banned fans from bringing signs into Johan Cruyff Arena asking players for their shirts after matches, Dutch media reported on Tuesday. The club have told the Ajax supporters association that they had noticed an increasing number of such signs at games, mostly being held by children.
