Ker to host 'all-women' rainwalk, cycling

Here is a happy news for women adventure buffs in the state as Kerala Tourism is organising an exclusive rainwalk and cycling event for them.

The rainwalk would be held at Thusharagiri in this northern district on August 8.

The event is being organised by the state tourism department in association with the World of Women, an independent travel group.

The cycling event, scheduled on August 7, would begin from Mananchira and would culminate at Pulikkayam here on August 7 and district collector Thej Lohith Reddy would flag off the programme, an official statement said here. The programmes are organised in connection with the International Kayaking Competition-Malabar River Festival being held in the district for three days from August 12.

The much awaited event is organised by Kerala Tourism in association with the district panchayat, state adventure tourism promotion society, district tourism promotion council and Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association, it said.

The event is held in various categories including slalom, boater cross, downriver, and super final extreme races in rivers- Iruvazhinjipuzha and Chalipuzha.

Kayakers of international and national fame are expected to take part in the event, official sources added.

