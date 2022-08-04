Left Menu

CWG 2022: Punjab CM announces cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs for Bronze-winning weightlifter Gurdeep Singh

On Wednesday, Gurdeep Singh bagged the bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with a combined weight of 390kg.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:30 IST
Gurdeep Singh (Photo: SAI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs for weightlifter Gurdeep Singh, who won a Bronze medal in the Men's 109 kg plus category final. On Wednesday, Singh bagged the bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with a combined weight of 390kg.

"Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh of village near Khanna for winning bronze medal in weightlifting 109kg weight category during Commonwealth Games...A prize money of Rs40 lakhs will be given to Gurdeep by Punjab Govt. Congratulations too... All the best for the future...Chakde India...," tweeted the Chief Minister In the Snatch category, Singh failed to lift 167kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt, he lifted 167kg. In the third and final attempt in the category, he added more weight but was unsuccessful in lifting 173kg. He ended the Snatch round with the best of 167kg.

In the Clean and Jerk category, Gurdeep gave a sensational performance as he lifted 207kg in the first attempt. Indian weightlifter failed his second attempt and could not lift 215kg. In his final and third attempt in the category, he lifted 223kg successfully. He finished with a combined total of 390kg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

