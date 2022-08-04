Left Menu

CWG: Sindhu, Srikanth breeze into badminton singles pre-quarters

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:16 IST
PV Sindhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Sriknath sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events after scoring comfortable victories at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

While two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu routed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4 21-11 in the women's singles first round, Srikanth outclassed Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda 21-9 21-9 in the men's singles event.

Taking the court first, the last edition's silver medallist Sindhu did not need her 'A' game since the Maldives shuttler was no match to her class.

Fathimath produced some resistance in the second game but Sindhu pulled away from 9-9.

Srikanth was crestfallen after losing his singles match against lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia in the mixed team final but the world number 13 seemed to have taken it in his stride as he comfortably beat his rival.

He used his cross-court-angled drop shots to good effect to pocket points.

Most of the points which the Ugandan shuttler managed were from the unforced errors of Srikanth.

