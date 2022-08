Rugby-Australia team to play Argentina in Rugby Championship

Australia coach Dave Rennie has named the following team to play Argentina in their Rugby Championship opener in Mendoza on Saturday: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Jordan Petaia, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Hunter Paisami, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Quade Cooper, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Jed Holloway*, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Darcy Swain, 3-Allan Ala'alatoa, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Lachlan Lonergan, 17-Matt Gibbon*, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Pete Samu, 22-Jake Gordan, 23-Reece Hodge *uncapped