Soccer-LA Galaxy to sign Barca midfielder Puig

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has reached an agreement to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy, both clubs said on Thursday. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play," LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. The Barcelona youth product, who made 57 appearances and scored two goals for the club, made his first team debut in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 00:45 IST
Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has reached an agreement to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy, both clubs said on Thursday. The LaLiga club will have the right to buy back the 22-year-old and are entitled to 50% of the proceeds from a future sale of the player. The transfer fee was not disclosed.

LA Galaxy added Puig would sign a 3-1/2-year contract until the end of the 2025 MLS season once his visa is granted. "Riqui is a very technical and well-educated player with incredible experiences for his age. He will fit seamlessly into our group and style of play," LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said.

The Barcelona youth product, who made 57 appearances and scored two goals for the club, made his first team debut in 2018.

