Left Menu

Mamata congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in CWG

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday congratulated Sudhir for winning gold in mens heavyweight para powerlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.Banerjee, who is on a four-day official visit to New Delhi, wished the weightlifter a great future ahead.My heartfelt congratulations to Sudhir for winning gold in para powerlifting in Commonwealth Games, 2022. His win brought the sixth CWG gold medal for the country this time.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:01 IST
Mamata congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in CWG
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday congratulated Sudhir for winning gold in men's heavyweight para powerlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Banerjee, who is on a four-day official visit to New Delhi, wished the weightlifter a great future ahead.

"My heartfelt congratulations to Sudhir for winning gold in para powerlifting in Commonwealth Games, 2022. May you touch greater heights and create new milestones! Best wishes for a bright future ahead," Banerjee tweeted.

Sudhir, a bronze medallist of the 2018 Asian Para Games, clinched the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.

He broke the Games record by scoring a total 134.5 points after lifting 208 kg in his first attempt and 212 kg in his second effort. His win brought the sixth CWG gold medal for the country this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022