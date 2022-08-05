Left Menu

Rugby-Boks wary of All Black backlash in Rugby Championship opener

We are playing against an amazing side," he said. "We’ve been in a situation before where we lost two matches in a row, and what we learned is that it takes one game to kick-start a team, so we do not see ourselves as favourites at all." Kolisi returns to the scene of his debut test in 2013 against Scotland, one of just three previous tests the Boks have played in South Africa’s eastern Mpumalanga province.

Reuters | Nelspruit | Updated: 05-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 21:02 IST
Rugby-Boks wary of All Black backlash in Rugby Championship opener
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has played down his side's status as favourites for their Rugby Championship opener against New Zealand on Saturday as the Springboks go in search of a first home win against the All Blacks in eight years. The tourists have lost four of their last five tests, including a historic home series loss to Ireland last month, but Kolisi says the danger against the All Blacks is ever-present, no matter their form.

"The All Blacks are a team that just don't stop, so it will require an 80-minute performance to defeat them," Kolisi told reporters on Friday. "They have players in the starting line-up and on the bench who are game breakers, and we need to ensure we execute our plan no matter what the score is.

"How we see it as a group is that we haven't beaten the All Blacks at home in eight years. As children we dreamed of games like these, and we filled up the living room watching them. "All the guys in this squad would have loved to be in the match day squad, so the 23 that were selected need to go out there and do our best."

Kolisi says the Boks won’t let the troubles in the All Black camp, in which assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have been given the boot after the Ireland loss, affect the way they approach the game. "We can’t control what happens in the All Blacks camp, but we can control what we do. We know what we want to do. We are playing against an amazing side," he said.

"We’ve been in a situation before where we lost two matches in a row, and what we learned is that it takes one game to kick-start a team, so we do not see ourselves as favourites at all." Kolisi returns to the scene of his debut test in 2013 against Scotland, one of just three previous tests the Boks have played in South Africa’s eastern Mpumalanga province. All have been victories so far.

"It has been a journey with many ups and downs, so this is a special stadium for me and hopefully I can play as well as possible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022