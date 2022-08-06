Games-Scotland's Miller becomes oldest Commonwealth Games winner at 75

Scotland's George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in the history of the Commonwealth Games when Scotland beat Wales in the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls on Friday. The 75-year-old Miller is director for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes, who along with Robert Barr and his lead director Sarah Jane beat Wales 16-9 in the final at Victoria Park, Lymington Spa.

"A year ago I never dreamed of being here. I got a phone call, and nearly fell off my chair to be honest. Here we are - where are we going to go from here?" Miller told the BBC. "Bowls is easier for older people but any sport ... walking football, rugby, you name it. Get out there and exercise, play games, and compete. It's brilliant whatever age you are."

Miller took the record as oldest gold medallist from Rosemary Lenton, also from Scotland, who at 72 won gold in the Para women's pairs bowls last Wednesday. Miller's team's Welsh opponents were Gordon Llewellyn and Julie Thomas. Llewellyn is also 75 but five months younger than Miller.

