Left Menu

Games-Scotland's Miller becomes oldest Commonwealth Games winner at 75

Scotland's George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in the history of the Commonwealth Games when Scotland beat Wales in the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls on Friday. It's brilliant whatever age you are." Miller took the record as oldest gold medallist from Rosemary Lenton, also from Scotland, who at 72 won gold in the Para women's pairs bowls last Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 04:02 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 04:02 IST
Games-Scotland's Miller becomes oldest Commonwealth Games winner at 75

Scotland's George Miller became the oldest gold medallist in the history of the Commonwealth Games when Scotland beat Wales in the B2/B3 mixed pairs bowls on Friday. The 75-year-old Miller is director for visually impaired bowler Melanie Innes, who along with Robert Barr and his lead director Sarah Jane beat Wales 16-9 in the final at Victoria Park, Lymington Spa.

"A year ago I never dreamed of being here. I got a phone call, and nearly fell off my chair to be honest. Here we are - where are we going to go from here?" Miller told the BBC. "Bowls is easier for older people but any sport ... walking football, rugby, you name it. Get out there and exercise, play games, and compete. It's brilliant whatever age you are."

Miller took the record as oldest gold medallist from Rosemary Lenton, also from Scotland, who at 72 won gold in the Para women's pairs bowls last Wednesday. Miller's team's Welsh opponents were Gordon Llewellyn and Julie Thomas. Llewellyn is also 75 but five months younger than Miller.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022