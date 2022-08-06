Diksha, Aditi miss cut at Women's Open

Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok missed the halfway cut at the AIG Women's Open here.

Dagar (77-70) and Aditi (73-74) were both 5-over and two shots outside the cut line.

It was a disappointing week for the Indian duo who played well in 18-hole qualifier to earn a place in the last Major of the season. Aditi was playing a record 23rd Major.

Korea's In Gee Chun produced a round of 66 (-5) to climb to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage. The three-time Major champion made the most of the afternoon conditions making two birdies and one bogey on her front nine before rolling in four birdies on her back nine to reach a total of eight-under-par.

And Chun, who leads by one shot, has a goal for the two rounds over the weekend thanks to caddie Dean Herden.

Sweden's Madelene Sagström and South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai sit one shot back in a tie for second place on seven-under-par.

It was an excellent day for three-time LET winner Buhai after she made the turn in 30 (-6) with four birdies and one eagle on her scorecard.

Korea's Inbee Park sits in fourth place on six-under having shot a round of 67 (-4) on day three with Japan's Miyuu Yamashita and Australia's Hannah Green one shot further back in T5.

France's Celine Boutier is in a share of seventh place on four-under-par alongside Australian pair Minjee Lee and Steph Kyriacou, as well as 2019 AIG Women's Open champion Hinako Shibuno.

The cut fell at +3 with 65 players making it through to the final two rounds at Muirfield.

