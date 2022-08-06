Left Menu

CWG 2022: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches gold, defeats Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson

The Indian wrestler was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:26 IST
CWG 2022: Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches gold, defeats Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson
Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian grappler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. Dahiya won India's tenth gold medal at the CWG 2022.

Dahiya won the gold medal match on technical superiority with 10-0 margin. The match lasted two minutes and 16 seconds. The Indian wrestler was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist was at the top of his game in the final as he took 8-0 lead in the first period by pinning and rolling his opponent out of the ring.

Earlier, Indian grappler Pooja Gehlot won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 50 kg category. She defeated Christine Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

