Left Menu

Cricket-India seal T20 series against West Indies

Put in to bat after rain delayed the start, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 44 from 31 deliveries and captain Rohit Sharma made 33 off 16 balls to guide the visitors to 191/5 in the first innings. Earlier, India won the series opener by 68 runs and the third match by seven wickets, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 01:13 IST
Cricket-India seal T20 series against West Indies

India took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series against West Indies by winning the fourth T20 in Lauderhill by 59 runs on Saturday, thanks to a combined effort from the team. Seamer Arshdeep Singh took 3-12, while Avesh Khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi all picked up two wickets each as West Indies were bundled out for 132 in their chase of 192.

Captain Nicholas Pooran and middle-order batsman Rovman Powell top-scored for the hosts with 24 runs each, while five West Indies players were dismissed with single-digit scores. Put in to bat after rain delayed the start, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant scored 44 from 31 deliveries and captain Rohit Sharma made 33 off 16 balls to guide the visitors to 191/5 in the first innings.

Earlier, India won the series opener by 68 runs and the third match by seven wickets, while West Indies won the second match by five wickets. The final match of the series will be played on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022