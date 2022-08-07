Left Menu

President Murmu congratulates CWG bronze medal winners

Your success will inspire many youngsters, the president said in another tweet.Hussamuddin settled for the bronze after losing his mens 57kg category semi-final against Ghanas Joseph Commey.Congratulations to Sonalben Patel for winning bronze in Para Table Tennis at CommonwealthGames.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 08:14 IST
President Murmu congratulates CWG bronze medal winners
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated boxers Rohit Tokas and Mohammed Hussamuddin, para table tennis player Sonalben Patel, wrestlers Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag for winning bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

''Congratulations to Rohit Tokas for winning bronze in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. You held your ground in a close bout, showing your firmness of resolve and fortitude. It is a praiseworthy performance from you,'' Murmu tweeted.

Tokas won the medal in the men's welterweight category after going down to Zambia's Stephen Zimba in the semi-final.

''Congratulations to Mohammed Hussamuddin for winning bronze in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. Your second consecutive CWG medal demonstrates your consistency & dedication. Your success will inspire many youngsters,'' the president said in another tweet.

Hussamuddin settled for the bronze after losing his men's 57kg category semi-final against Ghana's Joseph Commey.

''Congratulations to Sonalben Patel for winning bronze in Para Table Tennis at #CommonwealthGames. Sportspersons like you inspire people into believing that no physical limitations can subdue the indomitable spirit to excel. You are a source of inspiration for everyone,'' Murmu said.

Patel claimed the bronze medal in women's singles.

''Congratulations to Deepak Nehra for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. You have achieved high level of excellence at a very young age. Based on your promising debut, India looks forward to many glorious feats from you,'' the president said.

Nehra (97kg) outplayed Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 in the bronze play-off.

''Heartiest Congratulations to Pooja Sihag for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. You overcame odds to reach this level of international sporting excellence. Your grit and determination should inspire millions, including women,'' Murmu tweeted.

Sihag (76kg) grabbed the bronze by beating Australia's Naomi de Bruine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unlimited Earning Possibilities for Journalists: Ashutosh Singh, Founder and CEO Wortheum

Wortheum is Blockchain Based First Web 3.0 News Platform, Opens Door to Unli...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022