Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rogers meets Kasatkina with eye on maiden WTA title; MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rogers meets Kasatkina with eye on maiden WTA title

Unseeded American Shelby Rogers kept up her dominant show at the Silicon Valley Classic on Saturday by defeating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals, putting herself in contention for her first career title. In her first appearance in a final in six years on Sunday, the world number 45 will meet seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, who defeated world number four Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2 6-4 in the other semi-final.

MLB roundup: Dodgers run winning streak to 7

Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres 8-3. The win was the seventh straight for the Dodgers, who are 7-2 against the Padres this season. The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with three unearned runs off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

Soccer-Guardiola says City stay will not be determined by European success

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that winning the Champions League is not an obsession and that his unresolved future at the club will not be determined by European success. Guardiola, whose contract runs out in 2023, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to land the continent's biggest prize, with a runner-up finish in 2020-21 their best result in the competition.

Soccer-Magnificent Messi inspires PSG to 5-0 win over Clermont

Lionel Messi scored a sensational bicycle-kick goal as Paris St Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday. Messi netted a brace to go with goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos as they followed up last weekend's 4-0 Trophee des Champions victory over Nantes with another easy win.

Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League

World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title. Jamaican Jackson became the fastest woman alive over the distance at last month's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon with a time of 21.45 seconds but she finished a little outside that with an effort of 21.84 on the day.

Soccer-Manchester United must let Ronaldo leave, says Rooney

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney believes that the club must let Cristiano Ronaldo leave if they are to build a successful team for the future under new manager Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who re-signed for United from Juventus last season, reportedly wants a move away from Old Trafford after the team's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers

Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign. Liverpool had to come from behind twice to cancel out goals from Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with new signing Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah on target in the 2-2 draw for Juergen Klopp's side.

Tennis-Medvedev ends losing streak in finals with Los Cabos title

World number one Daniil Medvedev ended his losing run in finals with a 7-5 6-0 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday to lift the title in Los Cabos, Mexico, and ramp up preparations for his U.S. Open title defence. A ban on Russian players at Wimbledon due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Medvedev to miss the grasscourt major and he arrived in Mexico for the ATP 250 event for his first tournament since June.

Tennis-Nishioka continues impressive run to set up Kyrgios showdown

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, ranked 96th in the world, beat top seed Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-4 on Saturday, continuing his stellar show at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., and setting up a showdown against Australian Nick Kyrgios. The 26-year-old left-hander came to the U.S. capital having won five out of seven matches on the feeder Challenger circuit last month, but had not won a tour-level match since the Miami Masters in March.

Cricket-England's Moeen fears losing 50-over cricket due to unsustainable schedule

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has warned that other players could follow teammate Ben Stokes in quitting one-day internationals and that the format could become completely obsolete if nothing is done to fix the game's hectic calendar. Stokes, England's test captain, announced his shock retirement from 50-over cricket at the age 31 last month, citing an "unsustainable" schedule that has come under strain because of the emergence of franchise-based Twenty20 leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)