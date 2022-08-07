Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund talk to defender Schulz about domestic violence complaint

Borussia Dortmund said on Sunday club officials had talked to former Germany international Nico Schulz about a complaint of domestic violence filed against him, but at this stage would not be taking any action.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:49 IST
Soccer-Dortmund talk to defender Schulz about domestic violence complaint
  • Country:
  • Germany

Borussia Dortmund said on Sunday club officials had talked to former Germany international Nico Schulz about a complaint of domestic violence filed against him, but at this stage would not be taking any action. The player's former girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, has filed a criminal complaint against him for domestic violence in 2020, with an investigation under way.

The club said it had met the player and his advisors to discuss the matter. "Nico Schulz has informed us that he will defend himself against these accusations with the help of legal counsel and, in addition, calls for the presumption of innocence to be applied.

"The allegations that have been made -– of which Borussia Dortmund had no knowledge whatsoever until the media reports emerged -– are extremely serious and shocking for BVB," it said in a statement. "Borussia Dortmund takes them very seriously and distances itself from any form of violence."

The club, which kicked off its Bundesliga season with a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, said it was unable to take any action at this early stage of the investigation. "Borussia Dortmund is not party to the proceedings and has no insight whatsoever into the investigation files or the criminal charges that are apparently pending.

"As this is a pending case in its early stages, and the factual and legal situation is extremely unclear to Borussia Dortmund as it stands today, we are not yet able to make any reliable and legally watertight decisions with regard to labour law and disciplinary measures." The 29-year-old Schulz, who has also played for Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga, has earned 12 caps for Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022