Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig slip up in Bundesliga start with 1-1 draw at Stuttgart

RB Leipzig dropped points at the start of their Bundesliga season, drawing 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday despite taking the lead and missing a bagful of chances in the second half. Leipzig, who last week lost 5-3 to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, got off to a flying start with 2021/22 Bundesliga player of the season Christopher Nkunku slotting home to give them the lead in the eighth minute.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:08 IST
Soccer-Leipzig slip up in Bundesliga start with 1-1 draw at Stuttgart

RB Leipzig dropped points at the start of their Bundesliga season, drawing 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart on Sunday despite taking the lead and missing a bagful of chances in the second half.

Leipzig, who last week lost 5-3 to Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup, got off to a flying start with 2021/22 Bundesliga player of the season Christopher Nkunku slotting home to give them the lead in the eighth minute. They gradually eased off and Stuttgart found space to attack, with Naouirou Ahamada's strike from the edge of the box levelling the scores in the 31st minute with the France youth international's first career goal.

Leipzig, who finished fourth last season and won the German Cup, pushed forward after the break but were left wondering how they failed to score in a one-sided second half. Stuttgart keeper Florian Mueller denied them repeatedly, stopping an Nkunku shot from point-blank range in the 66th minute and sensationally palming a close-range Willi Orban effort wide five minutes later.

Dani Olmo also could not beat Mueller in the 73rd as Leipzig piled up a total of 27 efforts on goal to Stuttgart's 11. Promoted Schalke 04 did not have the Bundesliga return they had envisaged when Dominick Drexler was sent off for a reckless foul after 35 minutes in their 3-1 loss at Cologne.

Cologne were without top striker Anthony Modeste who has verbally agreed to join Borussia Dortmund. Champions Bayern Munich kicked off the season on Friday with a sensational 6-1 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
4
Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

Exodus of Chinese nationals: Over 6,00,000 requested asylum

China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022