Left Menu

NIM to host national sports climbing championship from Aug 12 in U'khand

Eight climbers from Uttarakhand are participating in the event, of which five are from Uttarkashi itself, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.The institute is giving final touches to its preparations for hosting the championship which is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:57 IST
NIM to host national sports climbing championship from Aug 12 in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering will host the national sports climbing championship here from August 12-14, officials said on Monday. Nearly 250 climbers from all over the country will participate in the three-day event being hosted by NIM for the first time, they said. Eight climbers from Uttarakhand are participating in the event, of which five are from Uttarkashi itself, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

The institute is giving final touches to its preparations for hosting the championship which is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said. The event is being organised jointly by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation and NIM, Col Bisht said. Climbers will be selected for the Asian and Olympic games on the basis of their performances at the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022