NIM to host national sports climbing championship from Aug 12 in U'khand
Eight climbers from Uttarakhand are participating in the event, of which five are from Uttarkashi itself, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.The institute is giving final touches to its preparations for hosting the championship which is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said.
The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering will host the national sports climbing championship here from August 12-14, officials said on Monday. Nearly 250 climbers from all over the country will participate in the three-day event being hosted by NIM for the first time, they said. Eight climbers from Uttarakhand are participating in the event, of which five are from Uttarkashi itself, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.
The institute is giving final touches to its preparations for hosting the championship which is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said. The event is being organised jointly by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation and NIM, Col Bisht said. Climbers will be selected for the Asian and Olympic games on the basis of their performances at the championship.
