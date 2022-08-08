Prez congratulates men's hockey team, Sharath Kamal, Satwik, Chirag for winning CWG medals
Your efforts and spirited performances through the tournament are praiseworthy, the president tweeted.Praising immensely talented Sharath, she said Indians are delighted that our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat.The immensely talented experienced Sharath Kamal wins table tennis gold medal at CommonwealthGames, creating history.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the Indian men's hockey team, table tennis player Sharath Kamal as well as badminton doubles winner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
''Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning silver at #CommonwealthGames. Your efforts and spirited performances through the tournament are praiseworthy,'' the president tweeted.
Praising immensely talented Sharath, she said Indians are delighted that ''our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat''.
''The immensely talented & experienced Sharath Kamal wins table tennis gold medal at #CommonwealthGames, creating history. Your phenomenal consistency makes you a sporting icon. Indians are delighted that our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat. Congratulations!,'' Murmu said in another tweet.
The president also congratulated the country's badminton contingent for scripting history.
''Our badminton contingent scripts history! Congratulations to Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning badminton doubles gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your victory inspires our youth. Indians feel proud to have our national anthem played at Birmingham due to your win,'' she tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
National Education Policy will go long way for young Indians to connect with their heritage, find their feet in 21st century: President Kovind.
My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfil aspirations:Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu says her election is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians.
My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfil aspirations: President Murmu
Neeraj Chopra to miss Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury