Prez congratulates men's hockey team, Sharath Kamal, Satwik, Chirag for winning CWG medals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday lauded the Indian men's hockey team, table tennis player Sharath Kamal as well as badminton doubles winner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

''Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning silver at #CommonwealthGames. Your efforts and spirited performances through the tournament are praiseworthy,'' the president tweeted.

Praising immensely talented Sharath, she said Indians are delighted that ''our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat''.

''The immensely talented & experienced Sharath Kamal wins table tennis gold medal at #CommonwealthGames, creating history. Your phenomenal consistency makes you a sporting icon. Indians are delighted that our tricolour soars at the podium due to your special feat. Congratulations!,'' Murmu said in another tweet.

The president also congratulated the country's badminton contingent for scripting history.

''Our badminton contingent scripts history! Congratulations to Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning badminton doubles gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your victory inspires our youth. Indians feel proud to have our national anthem played at Birmingham due to your win,'' she tweeted.

