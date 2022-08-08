Indian contingent ends campaign with 61 medals, here is a look at their final day of CWG 2022

India's campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2022 officially came to an end, with 61 medals on the last day of the prestigious multi-sport event. While the figure is five short of last edition's tally of 66, the Indian contingent can certainly be pleased with the number, given that shooting was not a part of this edition at Birmingham.

India had a fruitful campaign at Birmingham 2022, winning 61 medals (22 golds, 16 silvers and 23 bronzes). Wrestling topped the medal chart with 12 medals including six golds while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen bagged their first-ever CWG singles titles in badminton while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too claimed their first CWG men's doubles gold on the last day.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team was unable to overturn the dominant Aussies and had to settle for a silver after suffering a 0-7 defeat. Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won his second singles gold, expanding his overall medal tally to 13 at the Games. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, meanwhile, clinched his first CWG singles medal, a bronze.

The men's triple jump team created history with a 1-2 finish, as Eldhose Paul won gold and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid bagged a silver in the final of the men's triple jump. Avinash Sable bagged the silver medal smashing the Kenyan monopoly on the podium in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Tulika Maan and Shushila Devi headlined the success in judo with their silver medals. India won their first CWG medals in lawn bowls, gold for the women's fours and the men's fours team clinched a silver. Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen won golds too in their respective categories.

India won the silver medal in the inaugural women's T20 cricket competition as well as a bronze medal in women's hockey. Sanket Sargar was the first Indian to win a medal in Birmingham, clinching silver in the men's 55kg weightlifting category. Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a gold medal at CWG 2022 while Jeremy Lalrinnunga was the first Indian man to clinch gold and finish the podium on top at Birmingham.

Sudhir bagged the first medal for India, a gold, in para-sports at the Birmingham 2022. He became the champion in the para powerlifting men's heavyweight category. It was a spectacular campaign for India in wrestling as they won 12 medals in Birmingham 2022 campaign.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in CWGs. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India's tally. It was a wrestling bonanza on Day 9 as India won six medals. Vinesh Phogat bagged gold at the Commonwealth Games. Ravi Dahiya and Naveen, meanwhile, clinched their first medal at the CWG, coloured gold. Pooja Sihag, Pooja Gehlot and Deepak Nehra -- all won bronze. (ANI)

