Left Menu

Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco

Sevilla confirmed the signing of former Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcn.Isco signed a two-year deal after passing a medical. He also lost his place in Spains national team after his recent struggles.Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui coached Isco when he was at the height of his powers with Madrid and Spain.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-08-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 09:17 IST
Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco
  • Country:
  • Spain

Sevilla confirmed the signing of former Spain and Real Madrid midfielder Isco Alarcón.

Isco signed a two-year deal after passing a medical. His contract with Madrid had not been renewed at the end of last season. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder is the club's third signing for the season after it brought defenders Marcão and Alex Telles to help make up for the departures of Jules Koundé and Diego Carlos.

Isco had been with Madrid since transferring from Málaga in 2013, but he had not played much as a starter in recent seasons. He also lost his place in Spain's national team after his recent struggles.

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui coached Isco when he was at the height of his powers with Madrid and Spain. Isco was part of Spain's squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Sevilla will open its Spanish league campaign at Osasuna on Friday. The Andalucia team finished fourth last season, earning a Champions League berth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how they work

Fish passes can reconnect species with habitats blocked by dams – here’s how...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022