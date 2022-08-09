Soccer-Germany striker Werner returns to Leipzig from Chelsea

Chelsea's Germany striker Timo Werner has signed a four-year contract to return to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. British media said Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about 25 million pounds ($30.21 million) after Chelsea paid the Germany forward's 45 million pounds release clause in 2020.

The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club's all-time top scorer with 95 goals. "Timo Werner's signing is a special transfer for us," Leipzig's commercial director for sport Florian Scholz said.

"We ... saw Timo become the club's record goalscorer and a Germany international. His return means a lot to the supporters because Timo was a real fan favourite and figure of identification for a lot of people." ($1 = 0.8275 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)