Adda52 announces 'Freedom Fest' - an online Poker tournament to celebrate 75 years of Independence

Adda52, one of India's top online poker destination announces an action-packed Poker tournament titled 'Freedom Fest' to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Through the tournament, Adda52 wants to convey a message to its audience to attain financial freedom by investing low and getting high returns. The tournament aims at inviting more participation in the Freedom Celebration and providing players with the opportunity to win big prizes on Independence Day.

The tournament will be conducted on 15th August at 7:50 PM. The players can participate with the buy-in of Rs. 750 and showcase their talent to win from the prize pool of Rs. 7.5 Lac+ GTD. Adda52 is also hosting the satellites to the tournament, which the players can join with just Rs. 75. Adda52 has been focused on providing financial freedom to the poker players by investing low amounts and winning big. There have been multiple players who have achieved it in the past, from Avinash Koneru winning Rs. 30 Lac+ with just Rs. 1100 satellite ticket to the recent win by Siddhanth Kriplani of Rs. 45 Lac+ from a Rs. 20,000 satellite at the Adda52 Colossus High Roller event.

Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, added, ''We, at Adda52, believe that our freedom celebration should be grand in order to provide financial freedom to the poker players and that's why we are elated to announce the action packed 'Freedom Fest' to mark the occasion. This fest will be a great opportunity for the poker enthusiasts across the country to come forward and showcase their skills and take home amazing rewards and cash prizes. We look forward to more and more participation at the fest.'' Apart from the Freedom Fest, Adda52 is also hosting other tournaments like Big Game, Nano Poker Series and ACL in this month along with cash leaderboards running from 4th Aug to 29th August, where the players can win from the massive prize pool of more than Rs. 1 Crore.

Read more about the 'Freedom Fest' and how to participate in it on Adda52 official website.

