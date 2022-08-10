Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford sign Denmark midfielder Damsgaard from Sampdoria

Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on a five-year contract from Serie A side Sampdoria, both clubs said on Wednesday without disclosing the fee. He missed a large part of last season through injury. "Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:07 IST
Soccer-Brentford sign Denmark midfielder Damsgaard from Sampdoria
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on a five-year contract from Serie A side Sampdoria, both clubs said on Wednesday without disclosing the fee. The 22-year-old joined the Genoa-based club two years ago, making 49 appearances and registering two goals and four assists in all competitions. He missed a large part of last season through injury.

"Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing. He is a young player with big potential to develop further," manager Thomas Frank said. Brentford host Manchester United on Saturday in their second Premier League match of the season after a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment...

 Global
2
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of economic activity

China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of ec...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022