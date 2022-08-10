Soccer-Brentford sign Denmark midfielder Damsgaard from Sampdoria

Brentford have signed Denmark midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard on a five-year contract from Serie A side Sampdoria, both clubs said on Wednesday without disclosing the fee. The 22-year-old joined the Genoa-based club two years ago, making 49 appearances and registering two goals and four assists in all competitions. He missed a large part of last season through injury.

"Mikkel is, in my opinion, another classic Brentford signing. He is a young player with big potential to develop further," manager Thomas Frank said. Brentford host Manchester United on Saturday in their second Premier League match of the season after a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week.

