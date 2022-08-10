Left Menu

Delhi Football Club wins Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:54 IST
The Delhi Football Club won the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup 2022 organised by the Kejriwal government on Wednesday.

The winners of the cup were felicitated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Thyagraj Stadium.

Jose Maria Radao Dominiquez, Spanish Ambassador and Elena Parez Villanueva, Deputy Head of Mission, also joined the deputy chief minister at the closing ceremony of the football cup.

Other esteemed guests at the event were Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists wrestler Ravi Dahiya and athlete Tejaswin Shankar along with Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Laal.

''I congratulate the teams for putting up a great show throughout the tournament, '' said Sisodia in his address to the footballers and sports enthusiasts at the stadium.

Over the past one month, the government organised the football event at its various sports facilities namely, Thyagraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Bawana, Pitampura Artificial Football Turf and Sudeva Football Ground to inculcate the passion of football among athletes all around Delhi.

''Excitement at the stadium today is proof that Delhi is set to be the leader of football in future,'' he added Various top clubs from Delhi participated in this mega tournament which competed in a Round Robin League format.

A prize money of Rs 5 lakh was awarded to the winning team whereas Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh were awarded to the runner-up team and team at the third position, respectively.

