Felt nice to make contribution: NZ skipper Kane Williamson after win over WI

Following the narrow 13-run win over West Indies in the first T20I, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that it felt nice to have made a contribution to the team's victory. Solid knocks by captain Kane Williamson and wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway and brilliant bowling by Mitchell Santner powered New Zealand to a 13-run win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Wednesday.

"Nice to get the win. The performance was pleasing. We know that this West Indies side is capable of amazing things, so to get over the line is a good feeling. It is about playing roles for the side, felt nice to make a contribution. Those small cameos helped to keep the score moving. Power is always there in the West Indies team, so it was about staying calm and executing the plans," said Williamson in a post-match presentation. With this win, New Zealand has taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

In the first innings, New Zealand posted 185/5 on the board in their 20 overs. Kane Williamson (47 off 33 balls), Devon Conway (43 off 29 balls) and all-rounder James Neesham (33* off 15 balls) made some valuable contributions for the Kiwis. Except for a 62-run stand between openers Martin Guptill (16) and Conway, Kiwis could not put up big partnerships. Medium pacer Odean Smith was the leading bowler for West Indies, taking 3/32. Jason Holder and Obed McCoy took one wicket each.

Chasing 186 runs, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and at one point were 5/79. Shamarh Brooks (42) was the top scorer for the Windies. When Windies were 7/114, Romario Shepherd (31*) and Odean Smith (27*) joined forces for a 58-run stand. They tried to take their side across the finishing line but fell short by 13 runs. Santner was the best bowler for New Zealand with 3/19. Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

Santner got 'Man of the Match' award for his performance with the ball. (ANI)

