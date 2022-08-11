Rugby-New Zealand team to play South Africa

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has named the following team to play South Africa in their Rugby Championship test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-George Bower, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Akira Ioane, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Quinn Tupaea

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)