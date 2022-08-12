Left Menu

J-K LG Sinha performs 'Samapan Pooja' of Amarnath Yatra

Over three lakh pilgrims performed the yatra this year which was resumed after being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The number of pilgrims this year fell significantly after the cloudburst near the shrine on July 8 that claimed the lives of 15 pilgrims. The 43-day yatra began on June 30 and pilgrims have been all praise for the arrangements made by the shrine board for their comfort.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday performed the 'Samapan Pooja' to mark the end of the annual Amarnath Yatra. "I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims," Sinha said.

Officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board -- Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Executive Officer Nitishwar Kumar -- and member of the board DC Raina also participated in the ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

The shrine board and the J-K administration had made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

The board also facilitated the carriage of Holy Mace (Chhari Mubarak) to the cave shrine of Amarnath.

Deependra Giri, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak Amarnath, led the Chhari yatra accompanied by saints of Dashnami Akhada, and held the Chhari Poojan to mark the conclusion of this year's yatra. Over three lakh pilgrims performed the yatra this year which was resumed after being suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of pilgrims this year fell significantly after the cloudburst near the shrine on July 8 that claimed the lives of 15 pilgrims. The 43-day yatra began on June 30 and pilgrims have been all praise for the arrangements made by the shrine board for their comfort.

