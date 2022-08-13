Left Menu

Ireland beats Afghanistan to take 2-0 lead in T20 series

PTI | Belfast | Updated: 13-08-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 09:28 IST
Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets to take a 2-0 lead in their five-match Twenty20 series.

Afghanistan won the toss and struggled with the bat as Ireland bowlers Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany took two wickets apiece.

The tourists reached 122 for eight from their 20 overs. Hashmatullah Shahidi top-scored with 36 from 42 balls.

Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling (4) in the third over with only seven runs on the board, but captain Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker shared 65 for the second wicket, with Balbirnie making 46 from 36 balls and Tucker 27 from 28.

Mohammad Nabi took two for 15 for Afghanistan, but George Dockrell's unbeaten 25 helped Ireland reach its target with an over to spare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

