Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic sees penalty saved in Wolves stalemate

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will have to wait for their first Premier League wins of the season after playing out a goalless draw on Saturday as Aleksander Mitrovic's second-half penalty for the visitors was saved by Jose Sa.

Fulham were awarded a spot-kick with 10 minutes remaining after Rayan Ait-Nouri had fouled Bobby Decordova-Reid but Wolves goalkeeper Sa stopped Mitrovic's effort to rescue a point for the hosts at Molineux. Wolves, beaten 2-1 by Leeds United on the opening weekend, are without a win in nine Premier League matches. Their last victory came in April against Aston Villa.

The hosts made a lively start and caught newly promoted Fulham on the break twice in the first five minutes, when Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan had almost identical chances down the left-hand side after being put through by Daniel Podence. Fulham had goalkeeper Marek Rodak to thank for keeping the scores level before they had their first chance of the game after 20 minutes through Decordova-Reid, whose goalward header was cleared off the line by Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

Marco Silva's side arrived at Molineux after an impressive opening-day performance against Liverpool, having held last year's runners-up to a 2-2 draw, but did not play with the same intensity against Wolves and were more reserved in their pressing. A poor mix-up between Rodak and defender Tosin Adarabioyo gifted Neto a golden chance but the winger could not convert. The ball fell to Podence, who struck it across goal in another huge let-off for Fulham.

New Wolves signing Goncalo Guedes replaced Hwang just before the hour while Adama Traore came on for Neto after 78 minutes as they looked to push for a winner. However, Hwang's early attempt remained their only shot on target in the match in a disappointing home display for Wolves.

Morgan Gibbs-White came closest in the second half but could only turn over a low cross from Ait-Nouri after Hwang was unable to connect at the near post. Fulham striker Mitrovic, who scored twice against Liverpool, was quiet for most of the game and cut an isolated figure up front. His only chance of note before the penalty came in the first half, when he volleyed a shot into the stands.

Sa was called upon in the closing stages to deny Decordova-Reid from close range before Gibbs-White and Mitrovic clashed in the closing stages and earned themselves bookings in added time.

