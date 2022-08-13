Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open

Romania's Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semi-finals of the Canadian Open on Friday. Twice champion Halep secured a nervy 6-4 7-6(2) win on Friday and advance to the last four for a fifth time.

Soccer-Fulham's Mitrovic sees penalty saved in Wolves stalemate

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham will have to wait for their first Premier League wins of the season after playing out a goalless draw on Saturday as Aleksander Mitrovic's second-half penalty for the visitors was saved by Jose Sa. Fulham were awarded a spot-kick with 10 minutes remaining after Rayan Ait-Nouri had fouled Bobby Decordova-Reid but Wolves goalkeeper Sa stopped Mitrovic's effort to rescue a point for the hosts at Molineux.

Deshaun Watson apologizes to 'women that I have impacted'

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, who previously maintained that he had "no regrets" about his actions during massage sessions that led to allegations of sexual assault and other inappropriate activities, offered an apology on Friday to the women involved. Watson, beginning his first season with the Cleveland Browns, was interviewed during the team's pregame show before its exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He said he is "truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation."

Motor racing-Formula E title goes down to Sunday's finale in Seoul

The all-electric Formula E championship will be decided in Sunday's final race of the season in Seoul with Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne 21 points clear of sole remaining rival Mitch Evans. New Zealander Evans won Saturday's first race of the double-header for Jaguar, after seizing the lead into the first corner from third on the grid, with Belgian Vandoorne fifth at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.

Soccer-Fired-up Villa squeeze out 2-1 home win over Everton

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's manager Steven Gerrard restored centre back Tyrone Mings to the starting lineup and his side bounced back with an industrious performance, outmuscling an Everton team coached by Gerrard's former England team mate Frank Lampard.

Soccer-Jesus opens Arsenal account with double in win over Leicester

Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Saturday. In sizzling sunshine in north London, Brazilian forward Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

Soccer-Southampton fight back to draw with Leeds

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United's Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds looked set for the three points before Walker-Peters and Aribo turned the game on its head with superb strikes to ease the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuettl following Saints' heavy loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

MLB roundup: Juan Soto hears cheers in return to Washington

Trent Grisham and Brandon Drury hit home runs and Manny Machado belted a two-run double as the San Diego Padres pounded the host Washington Nationals 10-5 on Friday night to open a three-game series. The game's overriding theme was the return of Juan Soto and Josh Bell to Washington barely a week after they were traded from the Nationals to San Diego. Soto drove in a run with a single and finished 2-for-6. Bell was 0-for-5 with a walk.

Tennis-Kyrgios win streak ended by Hurkacz in Canada, Ruud strolls into semis

Nick Kyrgios's nine-match winning streak ended in the Canadian Masters quarter-finals when eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory on Friday. Enjoying a superb run of form, Kyrgios suffered his first loss since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Soccer-Manchester City thrash Bournemouth to continue fast start

Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season by thrashing promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The champions wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's opener after 19 minutes.

