Anahat enters World Junior squash quarters

PTI | Nancy | Updated: 13-08-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 22:32 IST
Promising Indian squash player Anahat Singh entered the quarterfinals of the women's singles event of the WSF World Juniors 2022 after beating England's Torrie Malik 3-1 in the fourth round here on Saturday.

Anahat, who was a member of India's squash contingent in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeated Malik 11-5, 11-5, 6-1, 11-7.

She will face Egypt's Fayrouz Abouelkheir for a place in the semifinals.

''I really didn't expect that, but surprisingly I wasn't nervous!'' Anahat said after her win over Malik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

