Tennis-Hurkacz rallies to beat Ruud in Montreal

Hubert Hurkacz battled back from a set and a break down to beat Casper Ruud 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Saturday and reach the Canadian Masters final. Hurkacz raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first set before Ruud regrouped, delivering a spinning, 97 mile per hour forehand winner to secure the break and a 6-5 lead.

Tennis-Halep downs Pegula to reach Canadian Open final

Simona Halep overcame some shaky serving to beat American Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-4 and reach the Canadian Open final in Toronto, where she will face either Karolina Pliskova or Beatriz Haddad Maia for the title on Sunday. Pegula put pressure on Halep's serve at the outset of the match and wrapped up the 35-minute first set with an ace.

Motor racing-Formula E title goes down to Sunday's finale in Seoul

The all-electric Formula E championship will be decided in Sunday's final race of the season in Seoul with Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne 21 points clear of sole remaining rival Mitch Evans. New Zealander Evans won Saturday's first race of the double-header for Jaguar, after seizing the lead into the first corner from third on the grid, with Belgian Vandoorne fifth at Seoul's Olympic Stadium.

Soccer-Fired-up Villa squeeze out 2-1 home win over Everton

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings and substitute Emiliano Buendia secured a 2-1 win over Everton as the hosts claimed their first three points of the new Premier League season in a physical encounter at a sweltering Villa Park on Saturday. Having lost 2-0 at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, Villa's manager Steven Gerrard restored centre back Tyrone Mings to the starting lineup and his side bounced back with an industrious performance, outmuscling an Everton team coached by Gerrard's former England team mate Frank Lampard.

Soccer-Shambolic Man United suffer humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford

A shambolic Manchester United side conceded four goals in the opening 35 minutes in a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford on Saturday as their woeful start to the Premier League season continued. United's seventh successive away league defeat was assured long before the interval as Brentford took ruthless advantage of a catalogue of errors by the visitors.

Soccer-Jesus has raised the bar at Arsenal, says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke of Gabriel Jesus's positive impact on the rest of the squad after the Brazilian marked his home debut with two goals in a 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. Jesus, who joined from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth around 45 million pounds ($54.6 million), struck twice in the first half and was involved in further goals for Granit Xhaka and fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli.

Soccer-Southampton fight back to draw with Leeds

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United's Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds looked set for the three points before Walker-Peters and Aribo turned the game on its head with superb strikes to ease the pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuettl following Saints' heavy loss at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

MLB roundup: Juan Soto hears cheers in return to Washington

Trent Grisham and Brandon Drury hit home runs and Manny Machado belted a two-run double as the San Diego Padres pounded the host Washington Nationals 10-5 on Friday night to open a three-game series. The game's overriding theme was the return of Juan Soto and Josh Bell to Washington barely a week after they were traded from the Nationals to San Diego. Soto drove in a run with a single and finished 2-for-6. Bell was 0-for-5 with a walk.

Swimming-Romania's Popovici breaks world 100m freestyle record at European championships

Romanian teenager David Popovici set a world record in the 100 metres freestyle to win gold in a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatic Championships in Rome on Saturday, surpassing the mark set 13 years ago in the same pool. The 17-year-old sliced 0.5 seconds off the old mark set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo at the 2009 world championships, which were also held at the Foro Italico, in the era of bodysuits.

Soccer-Manchester City thrash Bournemouth to continue fast start

Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season by thrashing promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The champions wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's opener after 19 minutes.

