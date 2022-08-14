Left Menu

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Billy Andrade share Boeing lead

Moving day like people say, no Jimenez said. He has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.Putter today, Andrade said.

Miguel Angel Jimenez shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday for a share of the Boeing Classic lead with Billy Andrade.

Jimenez had a bogey-free round to match Andrade at 10-under 134 at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

''Moving day like people say, no?'' Jimenez said. ''We are moving — 8-under par today. It's a bogey-free round, very solid, consistent.'' The 58-year-old Spanish star has 12 senior victories, winning two of the first three events this season. He won 21 times on the European tour.

Andrade, also 58, birdied the par-5 18th for a 66. He has three victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning four times on the PGA Tour.

''Putter today,'' Andrade said. ''Putter has been pretty absent pretty much the whole year, so when you start making a few, all of a sudden it gets contagious a little bit. These greens are really hard.'' K.J. Choi, one of five players tied for the first-round lead, shot a 69 to join Gene Sauers (64) and Stephen Ames (68) at 8 under.

Darren Clarke (66) was 7 under with Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker (68), David McKenzie (64) and Joe Durant (63).

Jerry Kelly, the Shaw Charity Classic winner last week in Alberta, was tied for 11th at 5 under after a 69. Alker and Kelly are the only three-time winners this year.

Local favorite Fred Couples (71) and Steve Stricker (72) were 4 under. AP KHS KHS

