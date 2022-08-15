Soccer-Forest sign Swiss midfielder Freuler from Atalanta

Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler has joined Nottingham Forest from Serie A side Atalanta, both clubs said on Sunday. The 30-year-old, who has earned 46 caps for Switzerland, leaves the Bergamo-based club after 6-1/2 seasons during which he made 260 appearances and scored 21 goals in all competitions.

"I decided to seize this opportunity to try a new experience, to compete in a new league like the Premier League. However, Bergamo and Atalanta will always be a part of me," Freuler said https://www.atalanta.it/en/news/thanks-for-everything-remo-freuler. Forest, who are on three points after two matches, travel to Everton on Saturday in the third match of their Premier League campaign.

