Left Menu

Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away

Choudhary worked as the former JSCA president for more than a decade and also rose to become the BCCI's joint-secretary.

ANI | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:17 IST
Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away
Amitabh Choudhary (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former BCCI acting secretary and former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Amitabh Choudhary passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 62. Choudhary worked as the former JSCA president for more than a decade and also rose to become the BCCI's joint-secretary. During the Committee of Administrators' power in the cricket board, he also performed the role of its acting secretary.

A couple of years ago, he was appointed as the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Choudhary played an instrumental role in making Ranchi the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket, shifting the base from Jamshedpur. A world-class stadium was built and befittingly one end of the stadium was named after him.

He was the Indian team manager in Zimbabwe in 2005-06. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022