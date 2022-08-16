Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away

Former BCCI acting secretary and former president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), Amitabh Choudhary passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 62. Choudhary worked as the former JSCA president for more than a decade and also rose to become the BCCI's joint-secretary. During the Committee of Administrators' power in the cricket board, he also performed the role of its acting secretary.

A couple of years ago, he was appointed as the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission. Choudhary played an instrumental role in making Ranchi the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket, shifting the base from Jamshedpur. A world-class stadium was built and befittingly one end of the stadium was named after him.

He was the Indian team manager in Zimbabwe in 2005-06. (ANI)

