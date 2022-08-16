Golf-Davies, Nordqvist, Martens named Team Europe vice-captains

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen on Tuesday named Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Martens as vice-captains to face the U.S. next year when the biennial women's team event is held in Spain. Davies and Nordqvist are veterans of the Solheim Cup, having made 12 and seven appearances in the competition respectively. This will be Davies's third straight stint as vice-captain.

"I'm excited for what Caroline, Anna and Laura can bring to Team Europe as we look to defend the Cup on Spanish soil in the Costa del Sol," Pettersen said. "With all three of them by my side, I couldn't ask for anything better and I'm certain that they will be great for our team."

Team U.S. will be led by captain Stacy Lewis, with Morgan Pressel and Natalie Gulbis named assistant captains. The Solheim Cup will be played Sept. 22-24, 2023 at Finca Cortesin. Europe edged the United States at Inverness Club in Ohio last September to retain the trophy. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)