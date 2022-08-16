Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess

He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth to beat Firouzja in the first round match on Tuesday.The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round.Meanwhile, world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed to a 3-1 win over Giri.In other matches in the first round, Polands Jan-Krzyztof Duda beat Hans Nieman 3-0 while Lev Aronian defeated Chinas Le Liem 2.5-1.5.The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 16-08-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:22 IST
Praggnanandhaa beats Firouzja in FTX Crypto Cup chess
R Praggnanandhaa Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

Teenage Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday opened his campaign in the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of Champions Chess Tour, with a 2.5-1.5 win over the world's top junior player Alireza Firouzja.

The 17-year old, who was part of the bronze medal-winning India 'B' team at the recent chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram near Chennai, opened with a win in the first of the four-game match. He lost the second game before winning the third and drawing the fourth to beat Firouzja in the first round match on Tuesday.

The Indian GM picked up three points for beating the highly-rated Firouzja and faces Dutch No.1 Anish Giri in the second round.

Meanwhile, world No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway stormed to a 3-1 win over Giri.

In other matches in the first round, Poland's Jan-Krzyztof Duda beat Hans Nieman 3-0 while Lev Aronian defeated China's Le Liem 2.5-1.5.

The eight-player all-play-all tournament is the American finale of Champions Chess Tour. There is USD USD 7,500 at stake for each match win at the event.

Each match will be played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022