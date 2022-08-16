Vijender Singh impressed with Indian boxing contingent performances at CWG 2022

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh is impressed with the performance of the Indian boxing contingent at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and said that he is proud of the show put up by his country's boxing talent. Indian boxers performed really well at the CWG 2022. They captured seven medals in total, out of which three were gold, three bronze and one silver. Nikhat Zareen (women's 50 kg), Nitu Ghangas (women's 48 kg) and Amit Panghal (men's 51 kg) captured gold medals for India.

"They delivered a great performance. I am really proud of them. It would have been great had they won all the medals. But still, I am very happy with their performance," said Vijender in an exclusive interview with ANI. Vijender was all praises for Nikhat Zareen, who continued her hot streak after winning IBA the Women's World Championships early this year with a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"She will do better. I wish her luck for her future," he added. The boxer is also impressed with the overall performance of the Indian contingent at CWG 2022.

"I am impressed by wrestlers particularly. India is doing well in CWG. But Asian Games are coming. I hope they are able to keep up their performances and win even more medals in Asian Games," he added. India has delivered its fifth-best performance of all time in their Commonwealth Games history, with their best being a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010.

However, achieving 61 medals this time around holds a lot of significance since the shooting, which is India's most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time. The numbers could have been way higher had it been included. Ahead of his boxing bout against Ghana's Eliasu Sulley on Wednesday, Vijender said that he is excited for the bout and is in a great rhythm.

"I am focussed and in a great rhythm ahead of the bout," he added. About his plans for the bout and his opponent's verbal tactics ahead of the bout, Vijender said, "I always believe in revealing my plans through my actions, not my speech. I will show him tomorrow. We will get to know who the real king is."

Vijender is excited to box in front of Indian people in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. "Home crowd gives a lot of support. The match will be good. I would like if youth take up boxing as a sport, be it in amateur or professional category," he added. The boxer has an impressive record of 12-1 in boxing and would like to continue his dominant ways.

"I would like if I get to fight in India, places like Bihar, West Bengal or anywhere," he added. Vijender Singh will take on Eliasu Sulley at 'The Jungle Rumble' on Wednesday. (ANI)

