ICC expresses sadness at former BCCI secretary Amitabh Chaudhary's death

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday condoled the death of former BCCI secretary and ICC director Amitabh Chaudhary.

Chaudhary died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning.

He was 62.

''It is sad to hear of the passing of Amitabh Chaudhary. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my deepest condolences to our colleagues at the BCCI as well as his family and friends,'' ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a release.

A retired senior IPS officer, Chaudhary played a major role in building one of the finest cricket stadiums in Ranchi and was instrumental in bringing international cricket and IPL to the industrial town.

He had also served as a BCCI joint secretary and was an administrative manager with the Indian team on a few occasions.

Chaudhary's acting secretaryship tenure coincided with Indian cricket's darkest administrative period when the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge.

