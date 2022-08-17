Left Menu

Gulf Giants announces 14-man squad for UAE ILT20

The Giants squad includes some leading T20 names like Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, David Wiese, Tom Banton and Shimron Hetmyer.Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain and 2010 ICC World T20 winning coach England, has been appointed as the teams head coach for the inaugural season of the UAE ILT20.

Gulf Giants has announced its squad for the maiden International League T20, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates between January and February.

The first season will include six teams, including Gulf Giants, an Adani Sportsline franchise. The Giants squad includes some leading T20 names like Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, David Wiese, Tom Banton and Shimron Hetmyer.

Andy Flower, former Zimbabwe captain and 2010 ICC World T20 winning coach (England), has been appointed as the team's head coach for the inaugural season of the UAE ILT20. Flower brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants until recently. Flower has previously coached the national teams, England and Afghanistan, as well as franchise teams such as Punjab Kings (IPL), Maratha Arabians (Abu Dhabi T10), Multan Sultans (PSL), St Lucia Kings (CPL) and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10).

