Left Menu

Mead, Oberdorf, Putellas on UEFA best player award shortlist

European Championship stars Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf are competing with Alexia Putellas on the shortlist announced Wednesday for the UEFA Womens Player of the Year award.Mead was named player of the tournament after the England forward helped the host nation win its first European title last month.

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:26 IST
Mead, Oberdorf, Putellas on UEFA best player award shortlist
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

European Championship stars Beth Mead and Lena Oberdorf are competing with Alexia Putellas on the shortlist announced Wednesday for the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

Mead was named player of the tournament after the England forward helped the host nation win its first European title last month. She was the tournament's joint top scorer with six goals. Oberdorf won the young player award at Euro 2022 and helped Germany reach the final. The 20-year-old midfielder also helped her club Wolfsburg win the German league and reach the Champions League semifinals.

Putellas, the winner of both FIFA and UEFA player awards last season, starred for Barcelona on its run to the Champions League final against Lyon but missed Euro 2022 with Spain when she suffered a serious knee injury.

The three women got the most points on a 22-player list voted for by a jury of coaches whose teams played at Euro 2022 and in the Champions League, plus selected journalists.

England coach Sarina Wiegman heads the shortlist for the coaching award that also includes Germany's Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sonia Bompastor of Champions League winner Lyon. Bompastor brought the European title back to Lyon in her first full season leading the most dominant club team of the past decade.

The winners will be announced Aug. 25 in Istanbul at the draw for the group stage of the men's Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022