Sweden's Embracer buys six companies, eyes profit boost

The aggregated upfront purchase price for the businesses amounted to 6.0 billion Swedish crowns, and the likely total consideration would amount to 8.2 billion, the company said in a statement. The acquisitions included a unit of The Saul Zaentz Company that owns certain intellectual property rights linked to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by author J.R.R. Tolkien, Embracer said. ($1 = 10.4196 Swedish crowns)

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 13:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Swedish gaming group Embracer announced on Thursday six acquisitions and predicted the deals would boost its earnings by between 550 million crowns and 1.5 billion crowns ($52.8 million-$144 million) over the coming three years. The aggregated upfront purchase price for the businesses amounted to 6.0 billion Swedish crowns, and the likely total consideration would amount to 8.2 billion, the company said in a statement.

The acquisitions included a unit of The Saul Zaentz Company that owns certain intellectual property rights linked to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by author J.R.R. Tolkien, Embracer said. It also bought the companies Limited Run Games, Stingtrix, Tuxedo Labs, and Tripwire Interactive, as well as one company whose name was kept confidential for the time being. ($1 = 10.4196 Swedish crowns)

Also Read: Swedish PM Andersson says will live up to terms of NATO deal with Turkey

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

