Swedish PM Andersson says will live up to terms of NATO deal with Turkey

Updated: 16-08-2022 13:59 IST
Magdalena Andersson Image Credit: Flickr
Sweden will live up to the conditions of a memorandum of understanding agreed with Ankara to overcome Turkey's objections to Swedish membership in NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

She also told a news conference that the decision to extradite a man to Turkey wanted for fraud made last week was made "according to Swedish and international law, and we will continue to work that way".

