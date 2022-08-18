Sky247 launched the best ever Cricket contest for the tournament ‘The Hundred'

Left Menu

New Delhi India, August 18 Sky247 has launched the The Hundred, a cricket contest that offers 100 cash prizes to be won in a daily draw contest asfollows 5 x 10,000 15 x 2,000 30 x 1,000 50 x 247 The campaign commenced on 03082022 and has already got a very good response among the Cricket lovers.

New Delhi (India), August 18: Sky247 has launched the ‘The Hundred’, a cricket contest that offers 100 cash prizes to be won in a daily draw contest asfollows: 5 x ₹10,000 15 x ₹2,000 30 x ₹1,000 50 x ₹247 The campaign commenced on 03/08/2022 and has already got a very good response among the Cricket lovers. The campaign shall end on 03/09/2022. There are a few terms and conditions that one needs to keep in mind while playing.

1. The player must place a minimum of 3 chances of at least ₹500 stake on cricket markets within a calendar day to qualify to the daily draw. 2. Rewards for the previous day will be given out to the players every day before 6:00 PM IST as withdrawal money and they will be informed via an inbox message. A list of winners will be published on the website. 3. Players found doing any misapplication in the campaign in any way will be ruled out and are ineligible to receive the reward. 4. Sky247 reserves all the right to shut off or change this reward structure at any time and without any prior notice. 5. General terms and conditions applied of Sky247. The Hundred is a spectacular online gaming offer. Book your slots NOW.

Sky247, one of the best providers for online gaming entertainment across Sports launches the best gaming offer in the industry for the tournament, “The Hundred”.

Sky247 and its team dedicate themselves to offer their customers an effortless and thrilling experience. It provides fully customizable online gaming experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

