India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series
Brief Score Zimbabwe 189 all out in 40.3 overs Regis Chakabva 35, Richard Ngarava 34 Deepak Chahar 327, Prasidh Krishna 350, Axar Patel 324.India 192 for no loss in 30.5 overs Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out.
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan hit unbeaten half-centuries as India cruised to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday.
Opting to bowl, Deepak Chahar, who returned to action after nearly six months, took 3 for 27, while fellow pacers Prasidh Krishna (3/50) and Mohammed Siraj (1/36) were also among wickets to bowl out Zimbabwe for 189.
Spinner Axar Patel (3/24) also accounted for three wickets.
Skipper Regis Chakabva was the top-scorer with a 51-ball 35, while no. 9 Brad Evans (33 not out) and no. 10 Richard Ngarava (34) produced the highest partnership of 70 runs to provide some respectability to Zimbabwe's total.
Chasing, Gill remained unbeaten on a stroke-filled 82, while Dhawan was not out on 81 as India romped home in 30.5 overs. Brief Score: Zimbabwe: 189 all out in 40.3 overs (Regis Chakabva 35, Richard Ngarava 34; Deepak Chahar 3/27, Prasidh Krishna 3/50, Axar Patel 3/24).
India: 192 for no loss in 30.5 overs (Shubman Gill 82 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 81 not out).
